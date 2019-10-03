Centerstone held its 19th annual John R. Adams Memorial Bocce Tournament on Friday, September 20.

Twenty-four teams (a full tournament) enjoyed a day playing at the Herrin Bocce Courts in Southern Illinois to help Centerstone deliver care that changes people’s lives.

First place went to Southern Illinois Healthcare, after a nail-biting win in the final match against Centerstone’s leadership team.

Thanks to everyone who came out to play. We are already looking for dates for next year – our 20th year of the Centerstone Bocce Tournament! Stay tuned!

