Centerstone held its 19th annual John R. Adams Memorial Bocce Tournament on Friday, September 20.

Twenty-four teams (a full tournament) enjoyed a day playing at the Herrin Bocce Courts in Southern Illinois to help Centerstone deliver care that changes people’s lives.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

First place went to Southern Illinois Healthcare, after a nail-biting win in the final match against Centerstone’s leadership team.

Thanks to everyone who came out to play. We are already looking for dates for next year – our 20th year of the Centerstone Bocce Tournament! Stay tuned!

More like this:

Centerstone’s Jennifer Thomason Invited to Join Expanding First Response 2025 Commission
4 days ago
Centerstone Offers Free Mental Health Support for Rural Youth and Family Members
Today
Centerstone Outlines Unique Services for Kids, Families and Military Servicemembers
Mar 6, 2025
Centerstone Promotes Coordinated, Wraparound Care for Alton Clients
Mar 26, 2025
Centerstone To Host Open House For CASTLE Autism Services
Mar 18, 2025

 