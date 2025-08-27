Our Daily Show Interview! Centerstone: Programs for Every Scenario

ALTON - Centerstone offers mental health and substance use disorder treatment services throughout Illinois, including an intensive outpatient program.

Stacy Seitz, VP of Clinical Services, noted that Centerstone’s intensive outpatient program (IOP) is designed for individuals who are experiencing a substance use disorder. This program might be useful for people who are stepping down from a residential treatment program, or for others who could use additional support in the community.

“We’ve offered IOP services for a while, but we did a revamp of the program within the last year,” Seitz explained. “I think the biggest thing that we recognize is we needed a level of support that was in-between.”

Centerstone clients can participate in the residential treatment program in Anna, Illinois. This program is extremely structured, with programs “every single hour of every single day,” Seitz said. Centerstone realized that a “middle land” was needed to support clients who are transitioning from this residential setting back to the community, which is how the IOP was born.

On the other hand, someone in the community might benefit from additional support, but they might not be able to enter residential treatment. The IOP provides that structured support while still allowing people to be in the community.

“We’ve seen a lot higher rate of success when we increase that level of support as they transition from that residential treatment back into the everyday community, their everyday life, their everyday stressors, employment, kids, whatever that might be,” Seitz said. “They can get stable in that program and then reintegrate into the community.”

The IOP includes nine or more hours of counseling a week, in both group and individual settings. Additionally, clients might benefit from medication-assisted treatment, where they use medications like methadone and suboxone to manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings. These programs often go hand-in-hand.

Seitz noted that the dosing of these medications is “very individualized,” depending on a client’s symptoms and experiences. Centerstone works with the client to make sure they are getting the appropriate dose they need to support their recovery.

Whether you think you’d benefit from the intensive outpatient program, medication-assisted treatment, or another Centerstone resource, Seitz reminds people that Centerstone is there to help. They offer a variety of services for mental health and substance use, and they’re always eager to support community members.

“I just want people to know that there’s always people there to help them,” Seitz added. “We welcome people to walk in. There’s no issue too small, even if it’s just a session or two, or if it’s something that’s been going on for a while. Please seek us out if you need help.”

For more information about Centerstone and their programs, including how to get help, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

