Centerstone has expanded its Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program to provide comprehensive, community-based support for adults living with serious mental illness across several counties in Illinois.

The program, available in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Jackson, Union, and parts of Franklin and Williamson counties, aims to assist individuals whose needs are not met by traditional mental health services. The ACT program serves up to 60 adults, age 18 and older, diagnosed primarily with major mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or schizoaffective disorder.

Many participants also face co-occurring substance use challenges and have histories of psychiatric hospitalizations or incarcerations. Most struggle with daily living activities, maintaining employment, and sustaining meaningful relationships, often living on limited budgets and relying on entitlements for income and health benefits.

Centerstone’s multidisciplinary ACT team delivers culturally competent, individualized services designed to promote recovery and resiliency. The program focuses on reducing psychiatric hospitalizations, stabilizing safe and affordable housing, supporting money management and entitlement assistance, improving access to medical and dental care, and encouraging vocational, educational, and social opportunities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Services provided include clinical treatment for mental illness and substance use, 24/7 crisis services, medication management, relapse prevention, service planning and coordination, housing and entitlement assistance, vocational support, and peer recovery coaching.

These services can be delivered directly in the community, at clients’ homes, or other preferred locations. ACT team offices are located at 2615 Edwards St., 2nd Floor, Alton, Illinois, and 2311 S Illinois Ave., Carbondale, Illinois, with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Referrals to the ACT program can be made by calling 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or emailing CIL.ACTReferrals@centerstone.org.

The program is designed to provide long-term therapeutic support, with fewer than 5% of participants “graduating” annually, reflecting its goal of fostering sustained stability.In addition to ACT, Centerstone offers a full continuum of substance use recovery services, including residential treatment at Fellowship House in Anna, Illinois, transitional housing in Marion, Illinois, intensive outpatient programs in Carbondale and Alton, medication-assisted treatment, and state-approved DUI services.

These programs aim to support individuals at various stages of recovery through evidence-based treatments and individualized care. Centerstone also promotes community engagement through initiatives such as its Holiday Giving Initiative, which runs through December 12, 2025, encouraging donations and support for families in need during the holiday season. In October, the organization observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month, emphasizing support and resources for survivors and communities affected by domestic violence.

For more information about Centerstone’s programs and services, visit centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123.

More like this: