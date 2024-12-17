ALTON - Bed Availability at Centerstone Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU): Centerstone’s CSU in Carterville offers a safe, supportive environment for adults experiencing a mental health crisis (e.g., psychosis, depression, insomnia, or feelings of hopelessness). Our counselors listen, assess, and determine the best course of action to help our patients get the care they need.

Services Provided:

Skill development, including coping strategies, recovery skills, and symptom management.

Article continues after sponsor message

Participation in assessment, treatment planning, and group services focused on hope, growth, and improved quality of life.

24-hour wraparound care during a short-term stay (3-7 days)

Admission Details:

Admissions are scheduled Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Call Centerstone Crisis Services 24/7 at 1-855-608-3560 for screening and admission.