Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care is asking the community for nominations for the 2020 Community Champions awards.

In 2005, Centerstone’s board of directors created the Community Champions Awards to recognize those in its communities who have:

Shown tremendous compassion and understanding of those experiencing mental illness and/or substance use disorder

Heightened community awareness about the stigma around mental health and/or substance use disorder;

Taken significant action to improve the quality of life for those in our community living with mental illness and/or substance use disorder.

“The Community Champions award honors community leaders who have made a difference by advancing mental health and substance use disorder services through their advocacy, leadership and service,” said John Markley, Centerstone CEO.

Centerstone is asking all community members in Southern Illinois and the Metro East to consider nominating a person or organization for the 2020 Centerstone Community Champions Awards. To nominate a Community Champion, visit surveymonkey.com/r/2020CommunityChampions. The deadline to submit a nomination is Wednesday, April 15.

The 2020 Centerstone Community Champions in the Metro East will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 12; Southern Illinois on May 14.

Previous winners of the Community Champions award include:

Metro-East

o Cory Davenport, The Sunken Press

o IL Representative Monica Bristow

o Toni Corona, Madison County Health Department

o Tia Kingsbury, Gateway Regional Medical Center

o OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center

o Latasha Barnes, Land of Lincoln Foundation

o Chief Jake Simmons, Alton Police Department

Southern Illinois

o Camille Dorris, Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless

o Brittney Hale, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois

o Adrienne Baker, Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities

o Matt Buckman, Ph.D., Egyptian Health Department

o Natasha Shafer, APN-FNP, CHESI & Centerstone

o Lukasz Dabrowski, MD, Southern Illinois Healthcare

o Michelle McLernon, Jackson County Health Department

