MARION – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, today announced that it is teaming up with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) to host the Problem and Compulsive Gambling Symposium on Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion.

“The symposium will highlight the need for gambling treatment services in our region,” said Andrea Quigley, Clinical Director at Centerstone. “Our area faces many challenges, from lack of resources to poverty, and gambling disorders may increase those challenges and create more, including criminal behavior and additional mental health concerns. We need to educate the community so we can all support those with gambling disorders.”

Symposium speakers include ICPG Administrator Bill Johnson presenting on “What is Problem Gambling?” Johnson has worked in the addiction treatment and prevention field for more than 40 years. He also has more than 40 years of continuous recovery from addiction.

The symposium will also include Michelle L. Malkin, JD, MS, speaking about “Social, Economic, and Criminal Consequences of Gambling.” Malkin is a doctoral student in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. She is currently conducting a research study on the consequences of gambling addiction and intends to expand the study to focus on those convicted of gambling motivated crimes to better assess their experiences in the criminal justice system.

The event will include breakfast and lunch provided by Great Boars of Fire Catering, networking, and a proclamation signing by Marion Mayor Mike Absher designating March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

The event is open to everyone. There is no fee to attend. All participants must register online by Tuesday, February 25 at https://030420.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited, so RSVP early.

For more information, contact Dalus Ben Avi, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement at Centerstone, at 855.608.3560, ext. 7830, or dalus.benavi@centerstone.org.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

