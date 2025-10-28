ALTON - First responders could stop by Duke Bakery for a free breakfast on National First Responders Day, courtesy of Centerstone.

On Oct. 28, 2025, first responders were recognized for their service with two free donuts and a milk or coffee at Duke Bakery in Alton. Sponsored by Centerstone, the National First Responders Day initiative aimed to show appreciation for the community while spreading the word about Centerstone’s work.

“We have been just trying to come up with new ways to thank our community and get out in the community and give them some information, tell them who we are,” said Jennifer Schulz with Centerstone. “We came across this holiday and thought that would be a great time to show our appreciation and also to spread the word about Centerstone and our programs and services.”

Located at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton, Centerstone is a leading organization in mental health and substance use disorder treatment. Director of Nursing Jessica Harman shared that they offer one of the only methadone clinics on this side of the river in addition to their outpatient counseling services, intensive outpatient program, outpatient case management, targeted case management, and psychiatry services.

Centerstone also recently introduced an integrated care team, which works with clients to fulfill their physical health needs in addition to their mental health needs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“At Centerstone, we want to care for the whole person,” said Kelly Van, integrated care team nurse.

Schulz, Harman and Van noted that Centerstone has specific programs for veterans in addition to their general services for children and adults. They encouraged community members and organizations to reach out to Centerstone with any questions about their services.

Schulz added that Centerstone is always looking for opportunities to engage with the community through initiatives like National First Responders Day, and they are eager to present information or sponsor programs with different groups.

“I feel like everybody needs to know a little bit more about mental health and how we can help and the resources in the community,” she said.

For more information about Centerstone, including how to access services, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: