ALTON — Centerstone is teaming up with Duke Bakery to honor the courageous first responders who serve and protect the Alton community and beyond.

On National First Responders Day, Tuesday, October 28, all first responders are invited to visit Duke Bakery between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. to receive a free “Back the Badge” special — two donuts and a drink (milk or coffee) — courtesy of Centerstone and Duke Bakery. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder services.

“Our first responders dedicate themselves daily to keeping our communities safe,” Centerstone Regional CEO Anne Tyree said. “We’re honored to partner with Duke Bakery to offer a small token of thanks for their commitment and service.”

First responders may simply come in uniform or present an active first responder ID to receive their complimentary treat. The offer is available while supplies last.

Event Details: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 8-10 a.m.

Duke Bakery, 819 Henry St., Alton

Centerstone and Duke Bakery encourage the community to join in celebrating and thanking first responders for their dedication, service and the positive impact they make each day.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments for people of all ages. Services are available in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Tennessee through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, school-based services, telehealth, and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also offers specialized programs available nationwide for the military community, as well as services for children, including therapeutic foster care. Centerstone’s Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives. Learn more by visiting centerstone.org.

