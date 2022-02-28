GREENVILLE – The Marquette Explorers recently traveled to Greenville High School for the Class 2A Regional Championship. No. 20, a junior center, Brody Hendricks, and the Explorers brought home their 12th Regional Championship after taking down the Greenville Comets 55-24.

When asked how it felt to be a champion, Hendricks responded, “It feels great. It's the first time I have won a Regional Championship and it feels great to be a part of this team.” Part of being on a winning team is having all the players buy-in for one goal and the Explorers are a winning team.

Hendricks said the Explorers work to become a better basketball team every day. “We are building everything across our team, working on getting better every single day, and it all led to this moment," he said. “We practice hard enough to earn this, so we’ll come back next year to do the same thing.”

Basketball is a team sport and the Explorers had three players with point totals in the teens, but this win meant a lot more for one player, in particular, Explorers' lone senior, Owen Williams.

“It feels great,” Hendricks said after being asked how it felt to bring home a championship for Williams’ final season. “I know how much this means to him and the whole team. But for him, especially with this being his last year, he gets to go out with a bang.”

The Explorers advanced to the first round of Sectionals after their Regional Championship. When asked what Hendricks thought his team would need to continue doing well, he said, “I think we shot the ball well and played defense just as well. If we play like this, I think we have a good chance to win Sectionals and go further.”

