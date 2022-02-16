ALTON - Saturday, February 19 is a full moon and SVOUND™ is hosting a Celestial Moon + Tarot Soundbath at Jacoby Arts Center.

"Energies are high and it's a beautiful time to look inward to see what we are ready to release and create new space for the things we want in our lives," said SVOUND™ creator Lisa Grezlak.

"The moon plays such a beautiful role in our planet and our lives. Using the moon cycle is a powerful way to help us gauge things in our lives as change constantly swirls around us."

Grezlak says, the tarot cards messages will provide intuitive ways that one can explore broader perspectives and understandings in their life. Sound vibration is used to promote a state of relaxation, ease, and openness.

"Often we may find that thoughts, ideas, and insights that come to us during the soundbath are divine messages related to the card we receive. Join us this powerful evening to discover intuitive messages, release the old, set intentions for new things, and manifest powerful things in your life!"

A Sound Bath is described as a 'deeply-immersive, full-body listening experience that intentionally uses sound to invite gentle yet powerful therapeutic and restorative processes to nurture one's mind and body and to provide an uplifting connection to the spirit.'

Purchase tickets in advance at www.jacobyartscenter.org or at the door. Tickets are $40.00 per person.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through Art. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Free programming and Exhibits at Jacoby Art Center are made possible by Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. Jacoby Arts Center is funded in part by grants from the Arts and Education Council and Illinois Arts Council Agency with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

