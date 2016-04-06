ALTON – St. Mary’s Catholic Middle School had a Celebration Day on Tuesday and it concluded with famous storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis.

Ellis is an internationally acclaimed author, storyteller, historian and naturalist. He has worked at museums across the country. He is also an author of 16 books including “Learning From the Land: Teaching Ecology Through Stories and Activities. He and his wife own a bed and breakfast in Bishop, IL., The Twinflower Inn.

Alton Police officer Dustin Christner appeared prior to Ellis today at St. Mary’s Middle and he did a presentation on texting, Internet safety and bullying, Principal Judy Kulp said.

“We also had some trivia for the kids and a quartet came in and sang,” Kulp said. “This was Ellis’ third presentation at our school doing the different grade levels. He is an incredible story teller. We get to tell him the different story topics we want him to do before he comes. We connect what he talks about to certain areas.”

