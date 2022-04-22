ALTON - The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race in southwest Illinois is only six weeks away, and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is gearing up to welcome race fans.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will be held at World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 5. This is the first NASCAR Cup Series race to be held at the raceway located in Madison, IL.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau wants to welcome the thousands of race fans that will converge on the region and has created ‘Welcome Race Fans’ signs for businesses throughout the bureau’s six county region and is encouraging race fans to sign up and be entered to win a $500 gas card giveaway available through the bureau’s website: www.riversandroutes.com

“Thousands of people will start flocking to southwest Illinois the week before the race and we want to be sure we give them a warm welcome,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “We have created a ‘Welcome Race Fans’ page on our website where fans can sign up and be entered to win a $500 gas card. We also have some great itineraries on the web page which should inspire visitors to explore our region outside of race day.”

Visitors are encouraged to take a journey down the Great River Road between Hartford and Grafton before or after race day. The itinerary spotlights the best places to stop along the way. A second itinerary provides family escape options. Visitors also have a third option – discovering the Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in Illinois. This road trip highlights the kitschy and iconic Route 66 diners, roadside attractions and more located along the Mother Road from south of Springfield to the Mississippi River and the Illinois and Missouri border.

“Even if people don’t have time to explore our region prior to or after the race, we hope they are inspired to return and see all the Great Rivers & Routes region has to offer,” Jobe noted.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.

