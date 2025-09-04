ALTON - Hop in the car and take a road trip to southwest Illinois this fall and discover authentic small-town charm coupled with stunning fall color drives, scenic and historic guided tours, adventures in u-pick orchards, corn maze adventures and spectacularly spooky haunted sites.

When it comes to fall, the Great Rivers & Routes region has more than its share of fun, adventure and relaxing getaways on tap.

“Fall is really a great time to visit southwest Illinois and the Great Rivers & Routes region,” says Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We are the perfect week day escape and weekend getaway destination. There are so many things to do here – from rock climbing in the state’s largest state park, to classically haunted tours, unparalleled scenic color drives and tours to embracing the literal giants of The Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in Illinois.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau offers spectacular Fall Foliage and History Tours every Thursday and Friday beginning Oct. 16 and running through Nov. 7 – typically the weeks of peak fall colors.

These four-hour leisurely guided tours showcase the brilliant fall colors decorating the limestone bluffs along the Great River Road as it parallels the Mississippi River. This scenic highway was recently voted the #1 scenic drive in the USA by USA Today 10Best. Stops on the tour include the historic Village of Elsah, Principia College and Pere Marquette State Park.

Tickets are $32.50 per person and can be purchased online at RiversandRoutes.com.

Be sure to take a Fall Colors Cruise aboard the Hakuna Matata excursion boat, sailing out of Grafton Harbor in downtown Grafton. Weekly fall color cruises and themed specialty cruises are available. Or rent a Tritoon from Grafton Harbor for your own fall color viewing experience.

Make Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton your fall adventure destination. With more than 8,000 acres to explore, a scenic lodge, restaurant and overnight stays available in rustic cabins, campgrounds and guest rooms, this gem tucked along the Illinois River is the perfect getaway. Hike the trails – rated from easy to experienced – enjoy rock climbing on the limestone bluffs, or saddle up at the nearby Pere Marquette Riding Stables for a trail ride. Outdoor fun continues at Aerie’s Resort in nearby Grafton, recently named a runner up to USA Today’s 10Best Aerial Adventure Parks. Ride the Grafton SkyTour up the scenic bluffs, fly down the hills on the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, the only one of its kind in Illinois. Enjoy a relaxing meal at The Terrace featuring The Best Views in the Midwest - including the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers flanked by stunning fall colors.

There’s nothing like heading to local farms and orchards and taking your pick of crisp, juicy apples or the perfect pumpkin. From Carlinville to Edwardsville, Hardin to St. Jacob, dozens of orchards, farms and road side stands are open and full of amazing fall fruits, award-winning apple cider, autumn plants and flowers and vegetables. A full list of orchards and farms open for the Fall U Pick season is available here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/outdoors-and-recreation/orchards-and-gardens/

Get lost in St. Jacob at the area’s largest corn maze. DeMange Farms in St. Jacob is home to a 15-acre maze full of wild turns and dead ends. Don’t worry – there are special hints inside to help everyone reach the end. DeMange Farms also has a one acre mini-maze for the kids. In addition to the corn maze, be sure to visit the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, the Corn Pit and hay fort for even more fun. Hay wagon rides and bonfires complete this favorite fall activity.

The Great Godfrey Maze is one again open from Sept. 19 – Nov. 2. Find your way through the themed maze which features the Minions in honor of their 10th anniversary. There is also a haunted version of the maze open for nighttime adventures. Flashlights are available to rent to help light the way.

Meet the giants of southwest Illinois along the Last 100 Miles of Route 66. Route 66 was voted the #5 most scenic drive in the US by USA Today 10Best. These fiberglass larger-than-life statues greet Mother Road travelers along their journey. Giant stops include the Pink Elephant Antique Mall in Livingston, and O’Brien Tire & Automotive and the It’s Electric Neon Sign Park, both in Granite City. The Granite City giants include a Fork in the Road, Earl – a mechanic, Rusty – a steel worker, and a larger than life Graniteware teapot and Tinkertoy.

Explore the tastes of southwest Illinois during the Craft Beverage Festival Saturday, Nov. 8 at Grafton Winery The Vineyards in Grafton. Producers of the region’s award-winning wines, craft beer and distilled spirits will showcase their beverages. Tickets are $30 per person and $15 per person for Designated Drivers. Tickets include admission to the event and samples of pours from participating producers and food served up by local participating restaurants. There are a limited number of tickets available for this event. Tickets are available at: RiversandRoutes.com.

Join the guides at Alton Hauntings for walking tours of downtown Alton. The walks are based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor and offer entertaining and spinetingling trips into the unknown. Or hop on board a trolley and enjoy a haunted adventure offered by Alton Odyssey Tours.

Be sure to book your Haunted Craft Beer Walk through Alton Odyssey Tours. Sip a five-ounce glass of beer at five different haunted downtown Alton stops on Saturdays in October. Each stop includes a different flavor of beer from local craft brewery, Old Bakery Beer.

A visit to the historically haunted McPike Mansion is a must for any haunted aficionado. With reports of more than 11 spirits living within the imposing, and vacant, home, be sure to see for yourself during the weekend events which include a dark room session to talk to the on-site spirits. For more information about haunted activities go to: RiversandRoutes.com.

Alton is also home to one of the longest running Halloween Parade which is in its 106th year.

The newly released Fall/Winter GO Guide, produced by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, highlights fall and winter adventures available throughout southwest Illinois along Route 66 and the Great River Road. The new Fall/Winter GO Guide can be downloaded here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/plan/visitor-guide/

While colors generally peak in late October, updates on the changing colors are available at RiversandRoutes.com.

