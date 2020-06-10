SPRINGFIELD – To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today announced a new coin to honor this time in history. The coin can be purchased online by clicking here.

“Illinois stands proud to be among the first states to ratify the 19th Amendment to give women a voice at the ballot box, a right that was unfortunately denied for many years,” Frerichs said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the women who had the courage to protest and fight for equality, a fight that continues today, 100 years later. The women’s suffrage movement is one of many historic examples of why we can never give up working together to correct the inequities and bring positive change to our country.”

“I think of the unsinkable women who paved the way for their daughters, our right to vote and to hold office. I marvel at Black activist Ida B. Wells, and her courage during the first Suffrage parade in Washington DC in 1913,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “She and 60 other Black women were told to move to the back. Wells said, ‘Either I go with you or not at all’ and marched right alongside them. It was an honor to be a part of the committee to create a coin that honors the courage of these women.”

The coin was designed by Illinois artists Leslie Bodenstein and Jason Pickleman of JNL Graphic Design. They were selected through a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process. The coin is being minted by MTM Recognition out of Princeton, Illinois.

Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on June 4, 1919. It was ratified by the Illinois General Assembly on June 10, 1919, followed by 35 other states. The 19th amendment became part of the U.S. Constitution on August 26, 1920.

The Commemorative Medallions Act authorizes the state treasurer to issue medallions or coins to commemorate popular contemporaneous events of statewide interest. Senate Joint Resolution 28 sponsored by Sen. Ann Gillespie and Rep. Deb Conroy authorized the State Treasurer to issue a medallion or coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote. SJR 28 was approved by the Illinois Senate 47-0 on March 28, 2019 and approved by the Illinois House 114-0 on June 1, 2019.



“I am proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our hard-fought right to vote with this commemorative coin and by fighting to ensure that all people are included in our democracy,” Gillespie said. “We can't take anything for granted and we won't go backward.”



“By enabling the Treasurer to issue commemorative medallions to honor the one-hundredth anniversary of the 19th Amendment, we recognize and honor how far women have come in constitutionally establishing their right to vote,” Conroy said. “While a great deal more remains to be done in the fight to bridge the gaps of equality, this serves as a reminder that we are capable of enacting meaningful and lasting social change.”

“One hundred years after women secured the right to vote, I am honored and privileged to celebrate the women who dedicated their lives to the suffrage movement, including African-American suffragists who continued to face racial barriers to the ballot box long after the ratification of the 19th amendment,” Sen. Mattie Hunter said. “Let us always remember and strive to emulate the persistence, courage and grit of these women and all who have fought to give a voice to the voiceless. There is nothing more American.”

“The design evokes the era during which suffragettes fought for ballot access for women,” Rep. Katie Stuart said. “It is important we honor the work of these pioneers. The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy and we must continue to protect everyone's right to be heard.”

For more information or to purchase the 19th Amendment Commemorative Coin, visit our website here.

