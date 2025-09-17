GODFREY – As the leaves begin to turn and a crisp breeze fills the air, we invite you to embrace the beauty of the season at Forest Fest, set to take place on Saturday, October 4, in the heart of The Nature Institute. This new community event celebrates the splendor of fall with activities, food, and entertainment for all ages. This event will replace Enchanted Forest in hopes of encouraging more families to attend at a better time of day.Event HighlightsEducation Booths:Learn from our edu...