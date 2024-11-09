EDWARDSVILLE - Enjoy the sounds of the season when Opera Edwardsville takes the stage at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, Thursday, Dec. 19, for its signature holiday concert. Tickets are on sale now for this festive event.

The one-hour long program includes a quartet of outstanding soloists performing holiday classics and festive hits. Tickets are sold through the Wildey Theatre Box Office and can be purchased online, by phone or in person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.operaedwardsville.org.

Guest artists include Opera Edwardsville favorites Amy Tommey, soprano; Karen Kanakis, soprano; Emily Fons, mezzo; Limmie Pulliam, tenor; Michael Kelly, baritone; and accompaniment by Opera Edwardsville pianist and artist-in-residence Joseph Welch. SIUE music student Benjamin Moore will be the student spotlight performer. Opera Edwardsville Founder and Artistic Director Chase Hopkins will emcee the event.

As part of the event, a champagne toast will be hosted for all by OE’s 2024 season sponsors and donors immediately following the performance. All ticket holders are invited.

The concert will feature state-of-the-art amplification by Chicago’s Aphorism Studios led by audio engineer Dan Nichols, names Person of the Year in Classical Music by the Chicago Tribute in 2021 for digital collaborations with arts organizations.

Before the show, enjoy dinner at Cleveland-Heath, 106 N. Main St., Edwardsville, Opera Edwardsville’s official restaurant partner.

Opera Edwardsville sponsors include: lead season sponsors Stifel, the City of Edwardsville and an anonymous donor. Presenting sponsors include: Lewis Rice, the Rotary Club of Edwardsville, and the Schmidt and Barton Family Fund. Patron sponsors are: Carrollton Bank and Irwin Chapel. Additional support is provided by the Bank of Madison County, Miller and Maack General contractors, Southern Illinois Young Artists Organization and Tessitura Music. Special thanks to Cleveland-Heath, Edwardsville Public Library, First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Scott Evers Photography, SIUE School of Music and the Urban Collective Hotel.

