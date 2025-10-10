Celebrate the Holidays at Home with a Feast to Remember!
Skip holiday cooking stress with 612North’s ready-to-heat festive meals. Reserve now!
SAINT LOUIS, MO – This holiday season, let us bring the joy (without the stress) straight to your table! 612North Event Space + Catering is thrilled to announce the return of our beloved Holiday at Home Meal Packages—crafted with care to help families and friends savor every moment together. Whether your gathering is small and cozy or a lively crowd, our ready-to-heat meals make it easy to celebrate with warmth, flavor, and joy.
What’s Included
Our chefs have prepared a comforting and festive spread that brings all the holiday favorites to your home. From tender carved turkey and creamy garlic whipped potatoes to fresh-baked rolls, bourbon sweet mash, green bean casserole, and pumpkin cheesecake—every bite is designed to feel like home, only easier.
Package Pricing
- Meal for 2 – $69.95
- Meal for 4 – $129.95
- Meal for 8 – $249.95
Easy Pick-Up
Choose a time that works best for you:
Pick-up is available at these convenient St. Louis and Edwardsville locations:
Why Families Love 612North’s Holiday Packages
How to Order
Pre-order your Holiday at Home Meal Package by Sunday, November 24, 2025, at www.612north.com. Quantities are limited—reserve yours today to guarantee a table full of holiday cheer!
About 612North Event Space + Catering
Part of the So Hospitality Group—which also owns Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys—612North is proud to serve St. Louis with unforgettable catering and event experiences. From elegant weddings to festive holiday meals, we bring people together through delicious food and warm hospitality.
Venue: 612North Event Space + Catering
Address: 612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102
Phone: (314) 899 0612
