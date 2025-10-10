SAINT LOUIS, MO – This holiday season, let us bring the joy (without the stress) straight to your table! 612North Event Space + Catering is thrilled to announce the return of our beloved Holiday at Home Meal Packages—crafted with care to help families and friends savor every moment together. Whether your gathering is small and cozy or a lively crowd, our ready-to-heat meals make it easy to celebrate with warmth, flavor, and joy.

What’s Included

Our chefs have prepared a comforting and festive spread that brings all the holiday favorites to your home. From tender carved turkey and creamy garlic whipped potatoes to fresh-baked rolls, bourbon sweet mash, green bean casserole, and pumpkin cheesecake—every bite is designed to feel like home, only easier.

Package Pricing

Meal for 2 – $69.95

Meal for 4 – $129.95

Meal for 8 – $249.95

Easy Pick-Up

Choose a time that works best for you: Tuesday, November 25 Wednesday, November 26

Pick-up is available at these convenient St. Louis and Edwardsville locations: 612North Event Space + Catering – 612 N 2nd St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102

– 612 N 2nd St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 Kimchi Guys WASHU Location – 282 N Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130

– 282 N Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130 All Drunken Fish Locations (central west end, westport plaza, edwardsville IL)

Article continues after sponsor message

Why Families Love 612North’s Holiday Packages Time Back for What Matters Most – Forget the long hours in the kitchen—simply heat, serve, and enjoy.

– Forget the long hours in the kitchen—simply heat, serve, and enjoy. Chef-Crafted Quality – Every dish is prepared with the finest ingredients and thoughtful attention to flavor.

– Every dish is prepared with the finest ingredients and thoughtful attention to flavor. Stress-Free Convenience – With flexible package sizes and simple pick-up options, holiday planning has never been easier.

How to Order

Pre-order your Holiday at Home Meal Package by Sunday, November 24, 2025, at www.612north.com. Quantities are limited—reserve yours today to guarantee a table full of holiday cheer!

About 612North Event Space + Catering

Part of the So Hospitality Group—which also owns Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys—612North is proud to serve St. Louis with unforgettable catering and event experiences. From elegant weddings to festive holiday meals, we bring people together through delicious food and warm hospitality.

Venue: 612North Event Space + Catering

Address: 612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

Phone: (314) 899 0612

More like this: