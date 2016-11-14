O'FALLON - Celebrate with Gateway Classic Cars and Fire Truck O' Toys this holiday season. Join us in helping us make a child's dream come true by bringing a new, unwrapped gift to stuff the fire truck full of gifts this season.

The 2016 Gateway Classic Cars Holiday Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis, located at 1237 Central Park Dr in O'Fallon, Ill.

Santa does some pretty amazing things, but even he needs some help this time of the year. That's where the Fire Truck O' Toys and the community comes in. Fire Truck O' Toys is a St. Louis non-profit committed to donating toys to children in local area hospitals. The goal is to deliver 5,000 toys to five St. Louis children's hospitals for the holidays.

With your donation of a new, unwrapped toy, this gains you free admission and helps you make a child's wish come true. This is an event you don't want to miss, with over 100 classic cars, vendors, hors d'oeurves, face painting, live portraits, pianist selections and more. Attendees get to experience one of the world's largest show rooms offered by Gateway Classic Cars. The group has 12 other locations, including Louisville, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Tampa, Houston, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas Fort Worth and with Philadelphia soon to come.

The showroom is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The St. Louis headquarters facility consists of 196,000-square feet of space, showcasing classic, collector and exotic cars and trucks. Join us in helping make a child's dream come true by bringing a new, unwrapped gift to stuff the fire truck full of gifts this holiday season.

