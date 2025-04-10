Celebrate Sustainability at Riverbend Earth Day 2025 In Alton With Old Bakery Beer Company
ALTON— Old Bakery Beer Company is bringing the community together once again for Riverbend Earth Day 2025 on Saturday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This annual event highlights environmental education, local artisans, live music by Beth Bombara and Universal Groove Society, plus craft beers, all in the heart of historic Downtown Alton, at 300 Landmarks Blvd. The event is free to attend, with food, drinks, and sustainable goods available for purchase.
Now in its 14th year, Riverbend Earth Day continues to grow in attendance and impact. Old Bakery Beer Company co-owner Lauren Pattan shared, “This event is a highlight of the year for us and our community. We are proud to bring together people who share our passion for sustainability and environmental stewardship.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Environmental Education & Sustainability in Action
More than 30 local environmental organizations and vendors will be on-site, offering educational experiences, interactive activities, and eco-friendly products. Guests can learn about conservation efforts and sustainability practices from organizations including:
- McCully Heritage Project
- National Great Rivers Research & Education Center
- Sierra Club
- The Nature Institute
- US Army Corps of Engineers - Rivers Project
- Treehouse Wildlife Center
Eco-Friendly Artists, Vendors & Plant Sale
Local artisans and sustainable businesses will showcase handmade goods, native plants, and upcycled crafts. Some of this year’s featured vendors include:
- Alton Yard Farms – Sustainable farming products
- Dow on the Farm Apiary – Local honey and bee products
- Green Thumb Nursery – Native plants and gardening essentials
- Scrappy Little Patches – Upcycled fabric creations
- Wild Roots – Handmade natural goods
- ReBloom STL – Recycled and repurposed art
- Tree In A Box Artworks – Eco-conscious woodcrafts
New Beer Release: Kernza Maibock
Riverbend Earth Day also marks the release of Kernza Maibock, a special beer brewed with Kernza®, a perennial grain with significant environmental benefits. This sustainable crop helps improve soil health, reduces the need for herbicides, and provides habitat for wildlife. Kernza Maibock reflects Old Bakery Beer Company’s commitment to brewing with sustainability in mind.
Limited-Edition Earth Day Merchandise
Exclusive Riverbend Earth Day 2025 merch—including event-themed glasses and shirts—will be available for purchase, making it easy for attendees to take home a meaningful keepsake while supporting the event.
Join Old Bakery Beer Company in celebrating Earth Day with a day of education, entertainment, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.oldbakerybeer.com.
About Old Bakery Beer Company:
Located in Alton, IL, Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic brewery and family-friendly restaurant dedicated to supporting local makers, artists, and organic farmers. Renowned for its community events, unique merchandise, and inclusive atmosphere, it continues to serve as a beloved gathering spot for all.
More like this: