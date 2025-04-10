ALTON— Old Bakery Beer Company is bringing the community together once again for Riverbend Earth Day 2025 on Saturday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This annual event highlights environmental education, local artisans, live music by Beth Bombara and Universal Groove Society, plus craft beers, all in the heart of historic Downtown Alton, at 300 Landmarks Blvd. The event is free to attend, with food, drinks, and sustainable goods available for purchase.

Now in its 14th year, Riverbend Earth Day continues to grow in attendance and impact. Old Bakery Beer Company co-owner Lauren Pattan shared, “This event is a highlight of the year for us and our community. We are proud to bring together people who share our passion for sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

Environmental Education & Sustainability in Action

More than 30 local environmental organizations and vendors will be on-site, offering educational experiences, interactive activities, and eco-friendly products. Guests can learn about conservation efforts and sustainability practices from organizations including:

McCully Heritage Project

National Great Rivers Research & Education Center

Sierra Club

The Nature Institute

US Army Corps of Engineers - Rivers Project

Treehouse Wildlife Center

Eco-Friendly Artists, Vendors & Plant Sale

Local artisans and sustainable businesses will showcase handmade goods, native plants, and upcycled crafts. Some of this year’s featured vendors include:

Alton Yard Farms – Sustainable farming products

Dow on the Farm Apiary – Local honey and bee products

Green Thumb Nursery – Native plants and gardening essentials

Scrappy Little Patches – Upcycled fabric creations

Wild Roots – Handmade natural goods

ReBloom STL – Recycled and repurposed art

Tree In A Box Artworks – Eco-conscious woodcrafts

New Beer Release: Kernza Maibock

Riverbend Earth Day also marks the release of Kernza Maibock, a special beer brewed with Kernza®, a perennial grain with significant environmental benefits. This sustainable crop helps improve soil health, reduces the need for herbicides, and provides habitat for wildlife. Kernza Maibock reflects Old Bakery Beer Company’s commitment to brewing with sustainability in mind.

Limited-Edition Earth Day Merchandise

Exclusive Riverbend Earth Day 2025 merch—including event-themed glasses and shirts—will be available for purchase, making it easy for attendees to take home a meaningful keepsake while supporting the event.

Join Old Bakery Beer Company in celebrating Earth Day with a day of education, entertainment, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.oldbakerybeer.com.

About Old Bakery Beer Company:

Located in Alton, IL, Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic brewery and family-friendly restaurant dedicated to supporting local makers, artists, and organic farmers. Renowned for its community events, unique merchandise, and inclusive atmosphere, it continues to serve as a beloved gathering spot for all.

