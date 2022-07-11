ALTON - Over the years, Celebrate Recovery Alton has assisted many individuals who are struggling with anguish of everything from drug abuse, alcohol addiction, sexual abuse, grief, eating disorders, divorce, gambling addictions, financial loss, grief and so much more.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Wednesday night on the Calvary Baptist Church campus at 1422 Washington Avenue and Brown Street in Alton. Celebrate Recovery is described as a "Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life."

The leader of the Celebrate Recovery Alton is Chaplain Marc Lane who is the Senior Chaplain for both the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Lane has been a positive force with Celebrate Recovery and his work with the police department and the sheriff's office for many years. Lane is also a member of the pastoral staff at Calvary Baptist Church and director of "Calvary Cares" a prominent church ministry.

Lane said when a family member had some issues prior to full adulthood, it led him to help others who went through various problems, and eventually his affiliation with Celebrate Recovery and his chaplain work with law enforcement and time with Calvary Baptist.

"I served as the Madison County Probation Office Senior Chaplain for 17 years," Lane added. "Four years ago we launched Celebrate Recovery Alton at Calvary Baptist. The meeting is held in the original church building in the red-brick chapel part of the campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and we start promptly at 7 p.m. We have a large group meeting and a small group for everyone. We teach from the 12 steps of recovery program, except we have added the Biblical part back into it."

Lane said normally there is a teaching from 12 steps or a recovery or testimony story of someone who has been in the trenches and recovered. The small groups are normally gender-specific with their topics.

Lane included some of the early examples as parts of the program from dealing with anxiety, fear and worry, drug and alcohol addiction, and more.

Lane said the organization is always open to donations and he deeply thanked Calvary Baptist for its commitment to allowing Celebrate Recovery Alton to prosper on the church campus.

"A key part of the meetings each month is the distribution of a variety of chips coins that our people receive for another month of sobriety," Chaplain Lane said.

"If you want to help us send funds and we use those for material, books, and more," he added. "We do include some live music and sometimes food."

Chaplain Lane wants people to know there is a solid resource out there for people struggling after having COVID-19, drug abuse, and more. He said Celebrate Recovery is a healing way to network with people and be supportive. Celebrate Recovery is labor-intensive and it always takes donations and financial manpower.

"We want people in Alton to know we have this program available to them," he said. "Many have been involved in the Celebrate Recovery program and had great success in recovery."

For more information, contact Chaplain Lane at his secure pager at (618) 463-2407 or e-mail him at lane@altonpolice.com.

