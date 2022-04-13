ST. LOUIS — Join the National Park Service in celebrating America’s national parks during National Park Week, April 16-24, 2022! At Gateway Arch National Park, guests are encouraged to explore more than 200 years of history in the Museum at the Gateway Arch, take the Tram Ride to the Top and watch the documentary movie “Monument to the Dream” chronicling the construction of the Arch, as well as many other events and activities that connect visitors to St. Louis’ urban national park.

“National Park Week is a time to share the many ways we can connect with, enjoy and experience our national parks,” says Pam Sanfilippo, Program Manager, Museum Services & Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park. “We encourage you to earn your Junior Ranger badge, explore our 91-acre park grounds and take in all there is to do and see at Gateway Arch National Park!”

Each day of National Park Week, “sPark” a connection with the park by exploring a new theme, outlined online. Each day’s theme will be highlighted in short videos shown before the screening of “Monument to the Dream.” Videos will connect the themes to Gateway Arch National Park. The park will also host these special events:

FREE, RANGER-LED MUSEUM TOURS: Daily

Free, ranger-led tours of the Museum at the Gateway Arch will connect with the NPS Week theme of the day. For example, on “sPark Discovery” day on April 17, the Lewis & Clark Expedition will be discussed; on “sPark Action” day on April 22, Dred Scott’s fight for freedom will be discussed. Connect with the park ranger at the Visitor Center Information Desk to start a tour!

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE WELLNESS CHALLENGE ACTIVITIES: April 16-24

Missouri’s seven national parks will kick off the National Park Service Wellness Challenge during National Park Week. The Wellness Challenge celebrates the unique ways in which our national park sites promote healthy lifestyles, highlighting specific activities that further physical, learning and mental wellness. At Gateway Arch National Park, participants can earn Wellness Challenge badges by taking the Tram Ride to the Top, walking up the Arch Grand Staircase, or becoming a Junior Ranger, among many other activities. To get started, visit the Information Desk in the Arch Visitor Center or go online to https://go.nps.gov/NPSWellnessChallenge.

FEE-FREE DAY: Saturday, April 16

On National Park Service fee-free days, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will waive the fee. At Gateway Arch National Park, the $3 NPS entrance fee that is included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult Documentary Movie ticket will be waived on Saturday, April 16.

VOLUNTEER RIVERFRONT CLEAN-UP EVENT: Saturday, April 23

Team up to clean up the downtown St. Louis Riverfront in celebration of National Park Week! The Mississippi River is one of the largest sources of oceanic plastic debris. Help minimize our environmental footprint by collecting riverside trash and keeping the riverfront clean.

Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Gateway Arch National Park, Brightside St. Louis, and Living Lands & Waters will host a community trash pick-up event on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. All volunteers will receive gloves, trash bags, water and snacks. Water bottles and other swag will be available to participants while supplies last. Afterward, stay and explore the Gateway Arch National Park grounds. Interested participants should sign up online.

B.A.R.K. RANGER EVENT: Sunday, April 24

Sign your pet up to be a B.A.R.K. Ranger and enjoy a ranger-led walk with your pet through the Gateway Arch National Park grounds. Visit the B.A.R.K. Ranger table near the west entrance to the Arch Visitor Center to learn more and to enter your pet in Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s B.A.R.K. Ranger photo contest. The B.A.R.K. Ranger program is supported by Gateway Arch Park Foundation through a grant from Purina.

ARCH VISITOR REMINDERS

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only. Entrance to the Arch Visitor Center and the Museum at the Gateway Arch is free. All visitors must pass through an airport-style security checkpoint to get to the lower level of the Arch facility.

The Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch sells out early and often. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tram ride tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com/buytickets. Please plan to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of your scheduled tram time. For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, or call 877-982-1410.

COVID-19 Protocols: Consistent with CDC guidelines for public transportation conveyances, all tram riders ages 2 and up are required to wear a mask during the Tram Ride to the Top experience, regardless of vaccination status. All COVID-19 safety protocols can be found online at gatewayarch.com.

Parking: Arch parking is available at the Stadium East Garage, located at 200 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, for a fee. Visit iparkit.com/TheArch to pre-purchase parking with no validation required. If parking is not pre-purchased, validation is required by scanning/stamping parking tickets at one of two validators located inside the Arch Visitor Center. Validators are located in the West Entrance lobby just outside the restrooms and on the lower level of the Arch facility, next to the Explore St. Louis Information Desk.

With each preferred parking purchase at the Stadium East Garage, $1 will go to support ongoing conservation and preservation efforts, educational opportunities, and community programs at Gateway Arch National Park through Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

ABOUT GATEWAY ARCH NATIONAL PARK: The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are part of Gateway Arch National Park, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the documentary film Monument to the Dream, The Arch Store and The Arch Café. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Old Courthouse is currently closed. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from park partners Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development. For Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie tickets, go online to gatewayarch.com, call 877-982-1410 or visit the ticket counter in the Arch Visitor Center.

