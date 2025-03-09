This March, celebrate National Nutrition Month® by raising a glass of cold milk. Count on dairy to bring together a wide range of food to create delicious, nutritious meals. These meals, in turn, connect us to family, friends, local farms and better health.

Since 1980, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has been raising awareness about the importance of nutrition for individuals of all ages with this month-long initiative. Dairy, with its versatile role in recipes and meals, fits well with this year’s theme of “Food Connects Us.” Dairy is often the foundational ingredient in well-loved family recipes to some of the most nutrient-dense meals.

Fueling Health at Every Age

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends three servings of dairy a day. “Reach for low-fat milk, yogurt and cheese to meet these dairy goals throughout your life,” said Maggie Nosic, nutrition educator and registered dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “Almost 90% of Americans fall short in meeting this goal. If you are looking to make a small, sustainable change to your eating habits, adding a serving of milk, yogurt or cheese to your day is a great start.”

Specifically, milk, yogurt and cheese are excellent sources of calcium. Consuming adequate calcium from an early age helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis, or weak bones, in later years. These foods also provide quality protein, which supports muscle growth and helps preserve muscle mass as we age. In all, each 8-ounce glass of milk delivers 13 essential nutrients that build strong bodies. In addition to calcium, milk is an excellent source of vitamin B12 and iodine. Vitamin B12 supports healthy blood cells and a healthy nervous system. Iodine is a key nutrient for bone and brain development during pregnancy and infancy and supports cognitive function in childhood.

The Perfect Partner

Dairy pairs well with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other protein-rich foods like meat, beans and eggs. Most Americans do not consume enough calcium, vitamin D, potassium and fiber. Consuming dairy foods on a regular basis will help ensure that you provide your body with calcium, vitamin D and potassium. When you pair milk, cheese and yogurt with fruits, vegetables and whole grains, you add fiber to your meals. Dairy foods, especially chocolate milk, are also the perfect partner for refueling after exercise. Chocolate milk is hydrating and provides the right amount of carbohydrates and protein to refuel your body after exercise.

Dairy Connects You to Local Farms

Those three dairy servings a day also connect you to local dairy farmers. Because milk is perishable, processing plants are usually located near dairy farms. Milk from Illinois and Missouri dairy farms is processed and sold locally. By purchasing dairy foods, you support hard-working farm families near you and positively impact your local community.

Visit www.stldairycouncil.org to find more information on the health benefits of dairy. You may also contact Maggie Nosic at 314-835-9668 or mcimarolli@stldairycouncil.org. Follow St. Louis District Dairy Council on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

