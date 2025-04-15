SAINT LOUIS — Celebrate the women who inspire us every day with an elevated brunch experience at 612North Event Space + Catering. Join us on Sunday, May 11, with reservation time slots beginning at 9:00 AM, for a special Mother's Day event overlooking the stunning St. Louis riverfront.

Located inside the historic Cutlery Building at 612 North 2nd Street, 612North offers a sophisticated atmosphere paired with breathtaking views of the Gateway Arch, the Mississippi River, and downtown St. Louis.

Our Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet features some of the best brunch staples you can imagine. Indulge in our prime rib carving station and fried chicken & waffles. For those who love classic breakfast favorites, we’ve got you covered with scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, bacon, sausage links, and a veggie crustless quiche.

But that’s not all—guests can also enjoy house salads, assorted fruit displays, bagels with a variety of spreads, and savory hot dishes like Cajun pasta, baked cod with orange miso glaze, and rosemary roasted potatoes. Don't forget to save room for our selection of decadent desserts to round out your meal!

Guests may also enhance their experience with an Unlimited Mimosa Add-On for $22 per person.

Pricing:

Adults: $54.95

$54.95 Children (ages 3-12): $14.95

$14.95 Children 3 and under: Free

Please note: Seating is limited and reservations are required. Reservations are not confirmed until a member of the 612North team sends a confirmation email.

Give the gift of cherished memories this Mother’s Day with an experience she will treasure forever.

For more information and to reserve your table, please visit 612north.com.

About 612North Event Space + Catering:

Situated in the heart of St. Louis' historic Laclede’s Landing, 612North Event Space + Catering offers three unique venues in one iconic location. With unparalleled views, customizable menus, and a commitment to exceptional service, 612North is the perfect setting for weddings, corporate gatherings, and unforgettable celebrations.

Event Details:

Venue: 612North Event Space + Catering

Address: 612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102

Phone: (314)899-0612

Celebrate Motherhood with Us – Reserve Your Table Today!