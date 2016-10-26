HARTFORD – Hey all you super heroes, princesses, little witches and ghosts! Wear your Halloween best to the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower Saturday, Oct. 29 and get some early treats including discount admissions and sweet treats.

Anyone who wears their Halloween costume to the Tower on Oct. 29 will receive a $1 discount on regular Tower admission prices. Staff members will also have candy treats for young and old alike throughout the day. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress up in their best Halloween costumes.

See the sites from 50, 100 and 150 feet high above the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower is located at 435 Confluence Tower Dr. in Hartford.

The Tower is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, veterans and active military, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

confluencetower.com. For more information about the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower call (618) 251-9101 or visit

Fall events are sponsored by Phillips 66.