NYE: The Pre-Party at EXO Lounge

EDWARDSVILLE — EXO Lounge, a multifaceted establishment in Edwardsville, is set to host NYE: The Pre-Party from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Owner Gina Gamblin and her staff aim to provide a unique social experience that allows guests to celebrate the upcoming year early.

Located at 2 157 Center, EXO Lounge combines a nail bar, med spa, and lounge, offering a diverse range of services, including manicures, pedicures, and facials. The venue also features an array of food and drink options prepared by Michelin-star chef Gianni Colucci, who relocated from Switzerland to lead the kitchen.

“We just want to promote a social time with your family and friends and provide that special unique experience that you can’t have at any other spot,” Gamblin said. She described the atmosphere at EXO as a "one-of-a-kind experience in the region," likening it to a "mini-vacation" for visitors.

The NYE: The Pre-Party event will include drink specials, a DJ, and a New Year’s, New You IV therapy special. Guests can enjoy free hydration shots throughout the day. Gamblin emphasized that the day party format allows people to return home to their families in the evening, providing a festive environment without the need to wait until midnight to celebrate.

Gamblin expressed gratitude for the community's support, noting that the staff has worked diligently to create a family-oriented atmosphere.

“We definitely are a full-service med spa and nail spa; there is no reason to not feel your best here."

As this holiday season wraps up, EXO Lounge aims to attract visitors looking for a vibrant social setting, filling a gap in daytime celebrations in the area.

The venue encourages guests to invite friends and family, hoping to foster a sense of community during this festive time.

See EXO website: https://visitexo.com/

