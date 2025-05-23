Celebrate Dad in Style at 612North’s 2025 Father’s Day Brunch in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS - This Father’s Day, skip the neckties and novelty mugs — and give Dad the celebration he deserves at the 2025 Annual Father’s Day Brunch hosted by 612North Event Space + Catering. Taking place on Sunday, June 15, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, this unforgettable event offers breathtaking views, an extraordinary menu, and family-friendly fun — all nestled in the heart of downtown St. Louis at the scenic VUE on the 5th floor of 612 North 2nd Street.
Enjoy an hour and a half of unlimited indulgence with our All-You-Can-Eat Brunch, featuring more than 30 hand-crafted items including:
Don’t forget to capture the memories with our interactive photo booth, perfect for families and Father’s Day keepsakes. \
Ticket Prices: Adults: $49.95 Children (ages 3–12): $14.95 Early Bird Promo: Use code EARLYBIRD at 612north.com from May 23 to June 1 for 10% off!
Venue: 612North Event Space + Catering, 612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis, MO 63102
Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Guests will be seated for 90 minutes
Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
Limited seating available — advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Please note: Although we do our best to seat guests at their reserved time, a 30–45-minute wait may occur during peak periods. Parties of 8+ must call ahead.
Reserve your spot now at www.612north.com
For more information, call (314) 899-0612
This Father's Day, gather the whole family and honor the dads, granddads, and father figures in your life with delicious food, spectacular views, and an unforgettable brunch experience. From our family to yours — thank you, dads, for everything you do.
About So Hospitality Group To learn more about So Hospitality Group and our other culinary destinations including Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys, visit www.drunkenfish.com, www.kimchiguys.com, and www.612north.com.
