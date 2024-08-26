EDWARDSVILLE - As the fall season approaches, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is gearing up for an exciting Homecoming & Family Weekend, Oct. 2-5, 2024. This year’s theme, Celebrate Cougar Nation, emphasizes the outstanding contributions of SIUE’s students, faculty, staff and alumni, all of whom have made a significant impact on the University and community.

“Homecoming is a premier event for the Alumni Association,” said Maggie Krumwiede, PharmD ’05, ’09 and president of the SIUE Alumni Association. “It provides a great opportunity for us to invite back alumni from every decade to celebrate our stellar school and it's a great way to showcase some of our athletic teams. Between all of our events, there's something for the whole family!”

This year, the weekend promises to be more vibrant than ever, with three signature events set to bring exciting dimensions to the celebration: COUGARFEST – Rock the Quad, Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run and Pancake Breakfast and the Cougar Fan Zone.

COUGARFEST– Rock the Quad!

Returning for its second year, COUGARFEST, is back and better than before. This year SIUE is going to Rock the Quad on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. on the Stratton Quad. This free event is a must-attend for all. COUGARFEST – Rock the Quad will feature live music from Dr. Zhivegas, alongside a food truck festival, glow games and a range of family-friendly activities. Themed areas and photo backdrops celebrating Cougar Nation, giveaways and more are set to make this evening unforgettable.

Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run and Pancake Breakfast

The festivities continue on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. with the ninth annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run and Pancake Breakfast. Beginning on the Stratton Quad, this event offers something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply there for a hot breakfast by local pancake guru, Chris Cakes. Participants can choose from a 10K, 5K or fun run, all of which start at the iconic cougar statue and follow a scenic route through SIUE’s beautiful campus. Cougars Unleashed has grown in participants each year. In 2023, the event saw 400 runners and more than 150 volunteers. Runners and pancake eaters can register on RunSignUp.

Cougar Fan Zone Featuring the NPHC Yard Show.

Later that afternoon, from 4-7 p.m. at Korte Stadium, the Cougar Fan Zone will be in full swing. This pregame celebration before the men’s soccer game includes food trucks, family fun, giveaways and more. A new addition this year is the NPHC Yard Show, which will bring a lively element to the event.

“The Yard show is a proud display of SIUE’s National Pan-hellenic Council showcasing their rich culture, history and pride through electrifying strolling, stepping and chanting that is engaging for all,” said Bryce Pettiford, coordinator for Student Organization Advisement. “Black Greek Letter Organizations embody a legacy of unity, inclusion and excellence on college campuses.”

Following the Yard Show, attendees can cheer on the SIUE men’s soccer team as they take on Southern Indiana, with a spectacular firework display at halftime to cap off the evening.

Homecoming & Family Weekend offers opportunities for the City of Edwardsville and metropolitan area to participate in riveting on-campus events at SIUE. Cathy Taylor, ’15, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and executive director of Alumni and Donor Relations looks forward to the annual alumni celebration and welcomes public participation.

“Homecoming & Family Weekend at SIUE offers a fantastic chance for the Edwardsville and surrounding communities to experience the spirit of our campus,” said Taylor. “We encourage everyone to join in the festivities. It's a great opportunity to see firsthand the exciting things happening at SIUE and be part of the fun!”

With a wide array of activities planned, there is truly something for everyone during Homecoming & Family Weekend. SIUE invites all members of the community to join and Celebrate Cougar Nation and to explore the full listing of events available on the Homecoming & Family Weekend website.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

