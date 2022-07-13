

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has named Cedric Brown the Trailblazers’ next director of athletics, effective July 18.

The L&C Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire Tuesday evening during its regular monthly meeting. The selection follows a nationwide search to fill the vacancy following Doug Stotler’s exit this spring. L&C Campus Logistics Supervisor Cody Zippman has been filling the role in the interim.

Brown becomes L&C’s first full-time director of athletics. Previously, the post was split with head coaching duties.

With the announcement, L&C President Ken Trzaska notes the college’s recommitment to its athletic program.

“Dr. Brown is the right fit as Lewis and Clark Community College’s next athletic director,” Trzaska said. “His expertise, enthusiasm, energy and ability to contribute to our work to re-establish Trailblazer athletics no doubt will have a positive impact on our campus and our communities. I appreciate that Dr. Brown is truly focused on the student-athlete and this focus will frame a strong culture of inclusivity, accessibility, and support for all students. This is what our work is all about.”

“The bottom line on Dr. Brown is his dedication to provide student-athletes with a strong platform for success — both as athletes and as students,” Trzaska added. “For this and much more, we are so excited about his vision for Trailblazer Athletics.”

Brown is no stranger to Trailblazer Nation, having served as an assistant coach for men’s basketball from 2015 to 2018 under Illinois Hall of Famer and former L&C Athletic Director Deon Thomas. He returns to Godfrey with a rich resume of experience in coaching at the collegiate level and athletics administration.

While at L&C, he also served as director of athletics for the Ferguson-Florissant School District and is credited with developing their middle school athletic programming from the ground floor. Since 2020, he served as director of athletics at Winchester Thurston School in Pittsburgh. Last year, he received a doctorate in organizational development and leadership with an emphasis on sport, fitness and wellness management from the University of Arizona Global Campus.

A native of Murphysboro, Brown says he’s excited to move back to the area with his wife, Linda, and have the opportunity to spend quality time with their children and grandchildren.

“Returning to the Lewis and Clark community is a blessing for me and my family,” Brown said. “I am thrilled to begin the work of establishing on-campus relationships to increase engagement and grow excitement around athletics. Additionally, I welcome the opportunity to build and nurture community partnerships to ensure the communities we serve are informed and feel included in campus events and activities. Each short-term goal will be seminal to the culture and the success of Trailblazer athletics.”

For more information on L&C athletics, visit https://www.lc.edu/athletics.

