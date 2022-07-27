GRANITE CITY - Cedarhurst of Granite City hosted a ribbon cutting this past week with solid attendance to showcase its 24 new memory care units with its 72 assisted living apartments.

The Dover Companies CFO Stephen Wertman was in attendance and spoke, Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson also was present and Dover Companies CEO Joshua Jennings also attended. Cedarhurst is the operating arm of St. Louis-based Dover Companies, an integrated builder, owner, acquirer, and management firm. Executive Director Cindy Woods also provided a dynamic greeting to those in attendance.

These are some facts about Cedarhurst:

Cedarhurst of Granite City has been open since 2019.

Cedarhurst of Granite City is now officially among the 40 of 54 Cedarhurst communities that offer memory care.

Cedarhurst has four communities in the Metro East (Troy, Bethalto, Granite City and Highland), and a dozen in the St Louis Metro area.

"We are thrilled to officially unveil the work we have put into making Cedarhurst of Granite City even better for our residents and community," said Woods. "Cedarhurst of Granite City is now officially among the nearly fortyCedarhurst communities which offer memory care! The fact that we are able to extend our level of care capabilities with this newly renovated building is so exciting and brings us so much joy."

Woods added: "We’ve been in Granite City since 2019, so the addition of this Memory Care extension means we can continue to grow our community while fulfilling our mission of creating homes where each person feels loved, valued, supported, and able to live life to the fullest."

