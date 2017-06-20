While he’s not ready to announce that he’s where he needs or wants to be, Brett Cecil is willing to acknowledge that he’s getting closer.

“Like I’ve said before, I’ve dealt with this slow start in the past but I’ve felt like I’ve gotten there and then I’ll have another bad outing,” said Cecil recently. “I’m sure in the past it’s happened–have a good outing here and good outing there, it’s all part of that slow start. This year, I’d say it’s a little bit more noticeable. Regardless, any good outing is a good outing to build off of.”

Over the last nine games, the St. Louis Cardinals left-hander has looked more like the anticipated reliever the team signed as a free agent this past off-season. Cecil has held opponents to a .200 batting average and struck out 8 while walking just one batter in 9.2 innings pitched. All four runs he allowed came in the June 7th appearance against Cincinnati. Other than that, he’s kept the opposition off the board in the other eight outings.

Throwing two innings in game two of the doubleheader against Milwaukee was big for Cecil. Not just because he kept the Brewers from scoring, but he couldn’t remember the last time he threw the multiple innings.

“When I was warming up, I looked at where I’d be hitting and thought it’d be a good opportunity to get a couple innings and hopefully do well,” said Cecil. “Kind of psyched myself in–you can get two clean innings, what’s the problem with one when that’s what you’ve been used to doing?”

Throughout this season, Cecil and the Cardinals have tried to identify any particular circumstance that benefits or makes things more difficult. Starting an inning clean, days between appearances, lefties, righties–there’s been no real rhyme or reason for the slow start.

“No, I think it just comes down to just being aggressive and not trying to pinpoint something on a corner or throw the pitch and letting it work in the zone,” said Cecil. “Pitching to contact, not trying to strike everybody out on one pitch and letting the defense work for me.”

And unlike earlier this season when he shaved his head to “change things up”, Cecil didn’t switch uniform numbers because of his performance. He wore number 27 prior to joining the Cardinals, but it had belonged to Jhonny Peralta. When the infielder was released, Cecil simply reclaimed his old number.

Now the he and the Cardinals are hoping that his old form is starting to be reclaimed as well.

