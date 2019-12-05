ST. LOUIS – In October 2019, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018. While there has been media coverage on STD statistics in general, Wellex, Inc., which powers samedaySTDtesting.com, knows that more can be done.



Leading an effort to remove the stigma associated with STD-related conversations is Shannon Shores, CEO of Wellex, Inc. She voices that “sex should no longer be surrounded by shame and embarrassment,” – a focal point of her company’s vision.

Shores strongly believes that instead of simply sharing statistics, there needs to be more media coverage on how to avoid giving or getting an STD (which the CDC also reports on). “Articles on how high the city ranks for gonorrhea and chlamydia, without providing resources or solutions, will not fix the problem.”

An educated population will lead to a healthier one. Shores and her team of Sexual Health Advocates offer a wide-range of knowledge and resources when it comes to preventing and treating STDs. Wellex invites people to have confidential, sex-positive conversations because the company believes that “Your Sex Life, is Your Business.”

To learn more, call 1 (844) 895-0539.

About Wellex

Wellex is a next-generation healthcare services company focused on confidential, patient-centric wellness through diagnostic triage. They assist customers to better understand their options, identify their risks, and chart an actionable path to wellness.

