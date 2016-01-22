GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division will be offering a brand new professional development series for non-profit professionals this spring.

“The Nonprofit Development Series truly is for everyone,” Instructor Lisa Masters said. “Whether you are new in the field of fundraising or are a seasoned professional looking for new ideas, you will come away with a packed toolbox, which will include the tools necessary for planning and implementing a successful fundraising year and a solid foundation to build on in the future.”

Non-profit staff, board members and volunteers would benefit from the five-part series, which will be offered in two-hour segments. Participants will meet once a month from 7-9 p.m. at L&C’s NO Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Specific meeting dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 17, April 21 and May 19.

“I am very proud of this brand new addition to our community education offerings,” said L&C Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Learning Katie Haas. “Non-profit organizations accomplish so many great things in our community. I’m confident this series of workshops will be a resource to help them achieve their missions for years to come.”

Designed to get a newbie off on the right foot and as a back-to-basics refresher for anyone involved in the leadership of a non-profit organization, these monthly sessions will focus on five key areas of nonprofit leadership: the development plan, board development, annual funds, corporate solicitation and events.

Participants can register for all five workshops for $199, if they enroll before Jan. 21. After that, the workshops are $50 each. For more information, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5750.

