GODFREY – There is a new leadership series for professionals coming to Lewis and Clark Community College this summer.

L&C’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering a three-part series designed for front-line supervisors, who want to enhance their fundamental people skills and increase effectiveness in their roles.

“The number one complaint of supervisors and managers everywhere is, ‘I don’t have time to coach and develop my staff,’” said CCL Director Kathy Willis. “Yet, that skill, combined with effective communication to constructively influence others, is a key element to achieving leadership success. Whether you are a relatively new supervisor or have been managing others for years, the concepts contained in these seminars will increase your leadership potential.”

The series includes three seminars: Developing Others, June 9; Influencing Others, June 16; and Achieving Your Leadership Potential, June 23. All three sessions will meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The cost for each individual session is $99, or all three for $265. Please call (618) 468-5701 to take advantage of the series discount. The registration deadline is June 6.

In addition to the series, CCL is also offering a seminar July 13 from 1-4 p.m. entitled Building an Environment of Trust. This session is aimed at highlighting the critical link between trust and business success. The cost of this seminar is $89 and the registration deadline is July 8.

“In order to be effective, leaders must realize the power of trust as a tool and learn how to leverage it to create a highly motivated and productive workplace,” Willis said.

For more information on any of these upcoming seminars, please call or visit www.lc.edu/CCL.

