GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division will offer two different opportunities for homeowners this fall.

Instructor Chuck Herring will guide participants through Basic Home Repairs in late September, and in Rental Properties 101 in November.

“After completing the Basic Home Repairs offering, participants will be able to do basic handyman chores, like small electrical, plumbing and mechanical repairs,” Herring said. “You won’t be an expert, but you will be able to save a lot of money by safely doing these repairs yourself.”

In addition to safety for doing the repairs, participants will learn how to deal with small emergencies, such as seeing sparks, smelling smoke or stopping running water from flooding the kitchen. Herring encourages participants to bring questions.

Basic Home Repairs will take place on L&C’s Godfrey campus from 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 27 - Oct. 11, and on L&C’s Edwardsville campus from 6-8 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 29 - Oct. 13. The registration fee is $65, and the deadline to register is Sept. 20.

“If people are interested in saving money on home repair bills by learning how to fix common household problem on their own, this is a great class to take,” said Assistant Director of CCL Katie Haas. “The instructor’s no-nonsense approach makes even the least handy of us feel a bit more comfortable with basic home repairs.”

Herring will also lead participants through Rental Properties 101, which will explore the pros and cons of owning investment properties. Potential and current landlords will gain information on what to look for when purchasing properties, tips on how to manage expenses and tenants and answers to specific questions.

“There is so much that goes into being a landlord,” Herring said. “I will bring contracts and teach you how to fill them out. We will also discuss winterization, maintenance and the do’s and don’ts of renting homes.”

Rental Properties 101 will take place on L&C’s Edwardsville campus from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. The registration fee is $25, and the deadline to register is Nov. 7.

“Entering the world of rental properties can be full of surprises,” Haas said. “This session is really designed to prepare future landlords for success.”

For more information, including how to register, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5750.

