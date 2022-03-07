GRANITE CITY - Caylie McElroy has not only skills as an athlete, but she is an outstanding student for Granite City High School. Caylie's top sport of the season is about ready to unfold - girls soccer. She has been a three-year member of the Warriors girls soccer squad. She also played girl's golf in 2021.

Caylie is the Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City High School.

Recently, Caylie also earned the Granite City Rotary Club Student of the Month honor with Lauren Wilson. Students for that honor were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards and organization membership and leadership.

She is a three-year youth vocalist and a Sunday service vocalist. She is very involved in school activities from Member of Fellowship Of Christian Athletes, Renaissance Club, Spirit Club and Varsity Club.

