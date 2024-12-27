FRIDAY’S BOYS RESULTS

STAUNTON 56, CARLINVILLE 42

In the first championship bracket semifinal, the hosting Cavaliers took on the top-seeded Bulldogs.

It was a game that Staunton led from beginning to end although the Cavies gained some ground at times, only trailing 25-20 at halftime.

A three-point play from Carlinville’s Sawyer Smith cut the deficit to 25-23 to open the second half, but then the Dogs went on an eight-point run to increase the lead back to 33-23. They led 45-33 after three quarters.

Jeremiah Graham led all scorers with 19 points while teammate Isiah Laux chipped in 16. Smith led the Cavies with 13, Colin Pope had nine, and Dominic Alepra had eight.

Staunton moves on to the championship game on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. The hosts play in the third-place game earlier that afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

CALHOUN 71, LITCHFIELD 54

BUNKER HILL 72, WOOD RIVER 31

HILLSBORO 71, GILLESPIE 62

FRIDAY’S GIRLS RESULTS

CALHOUN 51, NOKOMIS 38

CARLINVILLE 46, GILLESPIE 37

GREENFIELD 46, WILLIAMSVILLE 34

SOUTH COUNTY 43, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 29

SATURDAY BOYS SCHEDULE

CHAMPIONSHIP - STAUNTON VS. CALHOUN 7:45 P.M.

THIRD-PLACE - CARLINVILLE VS. LITCHFIELD 4:30 P.M.

FIFTH-PLACE - HILLSBORO VS. BUNKER HILL 1:30 P.M.

SEVENTH-PLACE - GILLESPIE VS. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10:30 A.M.

SATURDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE

CHAMPIONSHIP - CARLINVILLE VS. CALHOUN 6 P.M.

THIRD-PLACE - GILLESPIE VS. NOKOMIS 3 P.M.

FIFTH-PLACE - SOUTH COUNTY VS. GREENFIELD NOON

SEVENTH-PLACE - LINCOLNWOOD VS. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9 A.M.

