KAMPSVILLE — Singer/ songwriter Bethany Caudill, who also has performed in Branson, Mo., will be preforming at Old Settlers Days at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, on the stage and she will also sing the National Anthem.

At age 8 Caudill, of Ava, Mo., learned to sing in church and learned the guitar at age 12. She has been on Gary White’s “Midnight Opry” twice in Springfield, Mo tv channel 27 .., as well as three Branson shows, including “Elvis and the Super Stars,” “Patsy and Friends,” and the “Hank and Patsy” show. She was also in a Bluegrass gospel group Light of Home sang in churches, tv, and festivals and was on local tv.

She also tours, radio tv , fairs and festivals circuits, exhibitions and specialevents all over the region, such as an event where she sang the National Anthem at a polo match to help people battlingcancer. She also has volunteered her talents to help the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra.

Caudill also pays tribute to Wynonna Judd in Nashville shows. She also went to Kansas City and preformed for judges at Americas Got Talent. competition here is the link https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=eqz8G9tSgFc and she won a competition at the Kentucky Opry in Bentonville Kentucky here are the links Old Time Rock N Roll https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=86xSF4Ii5lc and Blue Suede Shoes https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=wLc_cYFtOEM .

Caudill will be selling CDs glow in the dark guitar picks , and photographs she will autograph for fans at Old Settlers Days Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, in Kampsville.

