ALTON - At its Annual May Meeting, the Alton Community Service League announced Cathy Droste as the 2025 winner of the Silver Bowl Award. The Silver Bowl is awarded to the member who has recorded the highest number of volunteer and League hours for the year. For the 2024-2025 League Year, Cathy recorded 179 hours for League activities and 198 community hours for a total of 377 hours. The total value of her volunteer hours is $12,625.73.

During the summer months, League Members will continue to deadhead roses on Mondays at the Nan Elliott Memorial Rose Garden at Gordon Moore Park. Members were also invited to sign up to assist in watering the Alton Memorial Hospital Healing Gardens.

Officers installed for the 2025-2026 League Year include: Pat Cooper, President; Mary Molloy, President Elect/Membership; Deb Tchoukaleff, Recording Secretary; Debra Olinde, Corresponding Secretary; Joanne Adams, Treasurer; Nancy Johnson, Assistant Treasurer; and Cathy Droste, Past President. Committee Members installed include: Carol Morris, Jean Rathgeb, Linda Klope, Janet Hansen, Barb Hinson, Sandy Goeken, Joanne Adams, Cathy Droste, and Mary Molloy.

