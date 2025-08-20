ALTON — The Catholic Children’s Home will mark its 146th anniversary with a Pancake Breakfast and Open House on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at its current location, 1400 State Street, Alton.

The event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees can also tour the facility, meet staff members, and learn about the programs and services offered. Refreshments will be served throughout the open house.

The Catholic Children’s Home traces its origins to September 1879, when a group of Precious Blood Sisters from Ruma, Illinois, opened the Pio Nono Orphan Asylum in Piopolis, Illinois. In 1884, Bishop Peter J. Baltus of the Alton Diocese requested the sisters relocate the orphanage to Alton to serve more children within the diocese.

As the number of children under care grew, Bishop James Ryan initiated plans for a larger residence. Responding to his appeal, the local community contributed generously, leading to the completion of the new building in the fall of 1923. This building at 1400 State Street remains the home of the Catholic Children’s Home today.

The organization has adapted its services over the years to meet changing needs and continues to be accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). Community members, the Diocese, city, and county have maintained ongoing support for the home’s mission.

For more information about the 146th Year Open House Celebration, contact Michael Shelton-Montez or DeAnna Gleason at (618) 465-3594.

