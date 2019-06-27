GODFREY - Catching Memories Photography’s Debra Freeman has the passion and experience her clients want in a professional photographer. Freeman has over 30 years of photography experience, and for the past eight years, she has specialized in newborn photography. When she first started to get into photography she ran a licensed in-home daycare. The experience she gained has helped her become known as a great newborn photographer in the Riverbend. She has a determination for making sure her clients love the photos she takes, and she has a unique way of doing so.

“Debra has an incredible passion for photography and has carved out a special niche with newborn pictures and scheduled Santa photos,” said Brad Goacher, Chair-Elect of the Riverbend Growth Association and Vice President of Operations at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Before a photo session, Freeman has a consultation with the client to make sure they understand the process and are prepared for the session while presenting all the beautiful, exciting props that are available for use in the session. Catching Memories Photography has a wide array of props, costumes, and accessories including miniature pianos, a fire truck, a carousel horse, wagons, and so much more. There are even specialized costumes like princess dresses, cowboy outfits, biker outfits, bows and tiaras, maternity gowns, and just about anything else needed for a beautiful picture.

Article continues after sponsor message

Catching Memories Photography has the experience necessary to capture memories of newborns to grandparents. Freeman loves what she does and wants to convey that love with her clients. She has a creative mind that she shares with her clients. She is constantly continuing her education and learning more about her craft. She has the latest technology to create stunning memories. She works with professional labs that fit the needs of the client with prints, albums, canvas, wall displays, image boxes, accordion mini books, or other products.

Rhonda Breslin with TheBANK of Edwardsville said, “Debra has a lot of passion. She will make sure your newborn pictures are what you want. Give her a try and you’ll be impressed by her selection of props.”

There is a double studio at Catching Memories Photography that helps Freeman create the perfect experience allowing her to capture the images her clients will cherish forever. She believes that the key to a successful session is a deep sleeping baby. Newborn sessions can last up to four hours to allow for feeding, settling, or changing the baby. Freeman takes her time creating and catching the ideal memory by personally getting to know clients, and assists them in creating memories that will be adored by their family for years to come. Beautiful photography has the ability to capture the spirit of a person or the magic of the moment.

Catching Memories Photography is located at 931 W Corbin St. Bethalto, Illinois. If interested in setting up a consultation or learning more about the services she offers call 618-377-0671. To view some of Debra Freeman’s work, follow her on Facebook at @CatchingMemories.

The RiverBend Growth Association supports Catching Memories Photography, and its members, by offering a Showcase to member businesses. Please visit http://www.growthassociation.com/page/member-benefits/ if you would like to know more about this member benefit. The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: