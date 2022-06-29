ALTON - Junior Logan "Bogie" Bogard is Alton High School's go-to catcher. He's consistently behind the plate for the Redbirds and during the summer he continues playing for the Alton Post 126 Sr. Legion team.

The thing he's looking forward to most is stepping into a new leadership role for the Redbirds.

"It'll be fun next year," he said. "I mean, hopefully, we can hit better and just do better."

Bogard is the Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton.

Alton had a disappointing end to their season after going out to the eventual state champions in the Regional Semifinals back in May. Edwardsville beat Alton in that game 16-4, but Bogard feels like Alton gave it everything they had.

"We did put up a good fight against Edwardsville in the regional," he said.

The Redbirds will try to better a 7-23 record from this year and Logan will continue to be an instrumental part of the team going forward.

"We should've won a lot more games than we did," Bogie said.

He agreed that it's no easy task playing in the Southwestern Conference with teams like Edwardsville and Belleville East who the Redbirds play multiple times a season.

"It feels great to be a part of that," Logan said, "but it sucks when we lose."

While it may seem like a long time before he gears up for the Redbirds, he mentioned that he won't get a particularly long off-season.

The Legionnaires have seen quite the success so far as they're off to a 10-4 start.

Logan says he's just glad to continue playing baseball.

"I just come out here, play my game, and just try to have fun."

