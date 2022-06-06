NAPERVILLE - Triad senior striker Gina Catanzaro has had to overcome much in her time with Triad's girls' soccer team, including four surgeries on her left knee.

On Saturday afternoon at North Central College in Naperville, Catanzaro scored perhaps the biggest goal of her career, knocking home a shot in the 58th minute to give the Knights a 1-0 win over Lisle Benet Academy Catholic in the IHSA Class 2A final.

The win gave Triad its second consecutive state championship and fourth overall, joining 2011, 2017 and 2021 teams to be state champs.

Catanzaro's strike was her 26th of the season, having scored the equalizer in the Knights' semifinal win over Oak Park Fenwick Catholic, a 3-1 triumph after extra time.

After Catanzaro's goal, the Triad defense clamped down on the Redwings, not allowing many opportunities as the Knights took their second straight championship.

Reagan Chigas only had to make one save in recording the clean sheet.

Triad finishes their season 25-1-0, while Benet finishes with a 22-5-0 record.

In the third and fourth place game, Deerfield defeated Fenwick 3-0.

