CARTERVILLE - Centerstone’s CASTLE program provides evidence-based therapy for children ages 3-12 diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The goal is to help children develop essential skills in communication, daily living, and social interaction while reducing challenging behaviors.

The Centerstone office is located in Carterville, Illinois, and serves Southern Illinois–including Williamson, Jackson and Franklin counties and beyond.

Centerstone's CASTLE Program can help with a variety of challenges faced by children diagnosed with Autism, including:

developing complex language and social skills – and engaging in conversations with peers

completing daily living skills like toileting and dressing

learning age- and developmentally-appropriate crucial pre-academic and intellectual skills

decreasing challenging behaviors

Why Refer to CASTLE?

Individualized therapy tailored to each child’s needs, led by board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs)

Skill development focusing on language, social skills, daily tasks, and academic readiness

Flexible services including one-on-one therapy, parent training, and home-based options

For a free screening call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123) or 618-319-6060 to get started!

