EDWARDSVILLE — Students in Riah Martin’s fifth-grade class at Cassens Elementary School began a science project recently that allows them to explore and teach their classmates about the properties of matter. Working in groups of three to four, each team is responsible for presenting a lesson that includes a demonstration or experiment related to their assigned property.

One group focused on electrical conductivity and engaged their peers with a hands-on experiment designed to determine which materials could conduct electricity.

Following their presentation, classmates participated in testing various objects, including a metal spoon, a plastic spoon, and aluminum cans — both filled and empty — to observe how well each material allowed electricity to flow.

This interactive approach aims to enhance students' understanding of scientific concepts through practical application and collaboration.

By encouraging students to work together and engage in experiments, the project seeks to foster a deeper comprehension of scientific principles among young learners.