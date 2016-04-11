Fans encouraged to save time and money by taking advantage of free parking and shuttle

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - With the St. Louis Cardinals’ season home opener set for this Monday, the Casino Queen is reminding fans that its free shuttle service is the key to saving a bundle by not having to pay for expensive parking close to the stadium. Anticipation for another terrific season will mean large crowds eager to see the Redbirds in action, and fans can avoid the related traffic headaches with convenient drop off and pick up at a designated spot right at Ballpark Village. Casino Queen also offers an abundance of free parking, making this option a real winner for getting to and from the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The free SEVENS shuttle service begins 90 minutes prior to the start of each game and continues until one hour after each game’s completion. The free shuttle picks up sports fans approximately every 15 minutes right outside the Casino entrance and drops them right at Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium. For those fans who are 21 years old and over, the free parking at Casino Queen also puts them steps away from the action and entertainment inside the casino, while the facility’s exceptional dining offerings are open to all ages.

“Casino Queen’s free shuttle is absolutely a time and money saver for Cardinal’s fans,” said Jeff Watson, President and CEO of the Casino Queen. “And, for those without tickets to the games, the SEVENS sports lounge is the perfect spot for folks to cheer on the Redbirds in a fun atmosphere, while enjoying a host of affordable refreshments and game-day specials.”

SEVENS sports lounge was specifically designed to give fans the ultimate sports-viewing experience. The sports lounge features a 14-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall retractable screen, four 70” HD LED flat screen TVs and a video wall consisting of four 46-inch flat screens tiled together to form one large screen. On days when there are several games taking place, the video wall can be used to show one game while the big retractable screen can display another, so sports fans don’t have to miss a play.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.

More like this: