EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - St. Louis Cardinals’ season is upon us, and the Casino Queen is reminding fans of its free shuttle service which starts 90 minutes prior to the start of each game and continues until one hour after the game’s completion. Running approximately every 15 minutes, the free SEVENS shuttle picks up sports fans outside the Casino entrance and drops them right at Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium, for a hassle-free game day experience.

With an abundance of free parking at the Casino Queen, those looking to avoid downtown traffic and expensive parking close to the stadium will find the shuttle is a real homerun. For fans who are 21 years old and over, the free parking at Casino Queen also puts them steps away from the action and entertainment inside the casino, while the facility’s exceptional dining offerings are open to all ages. SEVENS sports lounge is the perfect spot to enjoy a host of affordable refreshments and game-day specials before and after the game, while featuring the ultimate sports-viewing experience for those who want to follow the action when the Redbirds are out of town.

“Baseball season is a great time in the St. Louis area and we’re pleased to be able to provide a time and money saver to enhance any fan’s game day experience,” stated Jeff Watson, President and CEO of the Casino Queen.

Throughout the season, the Casino Queen also offers Cardinal packages starting at just $119 for a two ticket package, which includes hotel room stay, tickets to the game, casino free play coupon and more. Packages and prices vary depending on date, series and availability; for additional details call the Casino at 1-800-777-0777 or visit www.CasinoQueen.com.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter.