EAST ST. LOUIS – Edwardsville's Lorie Cashdollar felt her 800-meter performance at Tuesday's Southwestern Conference Girls Track and Field Championship was her “breakthrough run.”

Cashdollar, a junior, won the race in 2:19.19 to help the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the meet; EHS had 86 points, which was won by host East St. Louis.

“I've been struggling a little bit all season, but today, I decided to do my own thing and it worked out. I'm at the point where I need to be right now.”

Especially with the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet coming next Friday at Belleville West. “I've had success in track; I started out in fifth grade and to this point, I've had pretty good success,” Cashdollar, who came to the Tiger track and cross-country programs her freshman year after moving to the area from Dubuque, Iowa, said. “But each year, training changes and I just work to get better.”

Moving to Edwardsville from Iowa was an adjustment for Cashdollar.

“Definitely a big change,” Cashdollar said about coming to the area. “It's a lot more competitive, a bigger school, a lot more competition, but I love the competition. You can't slack or you'll fall behind.”

While Cashdollar wants to get to the state track meet in Charleston, she does have some goals for her senior year.

“Definitely, I want to try and place in the top five in the 800 by my senior year; just in general, try to place in an individual event,” Cashdollar said.

