Cashdollar captures first in 800 meters, Tigers place second in O'Fallon Invitational as team
O'FALLON – Edwardsville took second as a team in Friday's O'Fallon Invitational girls track meet at O'Fallon Township High School's track.
The host Panthers won the team title with 230 points, with the Tigers trailing with 149.5 points; Belleville West (third with 125.5), Triad (fourth with 81) and Freeburg (fifth with 69) rounded out the top five.
Here's the results for Tiger athletes on the day:
HIGH JUMP: Meggie Schroeder, T-7 (4-6)
LONG JUMP: Emmie Stanifer, third (15-6); Alexis Mason, seventh (14-7)
TRIPLE JUMP: Olivia Watson, fourth (33-2.5)
DISCUS THROW: Savannah Maloney, sixth (104-11); Emma Daech, 13th (79-8)
SHOT PUT: Emma Daech, 10th (32-2.75); Savannah Malone, 11th (33-11)
FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X800 RELAY: First, 10:36.20
4X800 RELAY: First, 9:58.42
FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100 RELAY: Third, 54.43
4X100 RELAY; Fourth, 50.71
3,200 METERS: Colleen Corkery, second (12:13.11); Rachel Schoenecker, fourth (13:00.28)
100 HURDLES: Kendra Griggs, fourth (17.50); Elise Krone, seventh (18.88)
100 METERS: Alexis Boykin, eighth (13.83)
800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, first (2:18.78); Danielle Bohannon, sixth (2:30.00)
FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Second, 1:57.71
4X200 RELAY: Third, 1:47.67
400 METERS: Jaydi Swanson, second (1:02.21); Alexis Mason, fifth (1:03.96)
300 HURDLES: Honor Dimick, fourth (51.40); Kendra Griggs, fifth (52.17)
1,600 METERS: Caitlyn Clinton, first (5:21.07); Payton Flowers, second (5:30.22); Julianna Determan, fifth (5:40.42)
200 METERS: Meggie Schroeder, 10th (28.86); Alexis Boykin, 11th (28.88)
FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: First, 4:19.95
4X400 RELAY: First, 4:05.23
