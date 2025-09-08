CASEYVILLE — The Caseyville Police Department announced the arrest and charging of two men in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts targeting local businesses between May and September 2025.

On September 5, officers apprehended Jerry L. B. McCallister, 39, of Granite City, and Gabriel E. Valades-Gonzalez, 25, of State Park-Collinsville, following a vehicle pursuit and investigation into multiple break-ins. The arrests came after months of coordinated efforts by Caseyville officers, detectives, and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

The investigation began with a burglary reported at Bobby’s on the Rocks, 1050 South Main Street, on May 7, 2025. Two male suspects forced entry overnight, stealing merchandise, cash, and money from gaming machines. On September 2, 2025, Triple J Towing at 1880 Black Lane reported a burglary and theft, with surveillance footage capturing the suspects. The following day, officers responded to a forced entry and theft from three gaming machines at the Caseyville Inn, 4038 North 89th Street.

The vehicle pursuit on Sept. 5, 2025, started when a Caseyville officer spotted a Polaris XD with three masked men traveling off-road. The vehicle matched the description of one involved in an attempted stop by Washington Park Police earlier that morning. The suspects fled into a bean field in State Park, Collinsville, where McCallister was taken into custody without incident, and the stolen Polaris, reported out of Granite City, was recovered. Valades-Gonzalez was also arrested nearby.

McCallister faces charges including theft, criminal damage to property, burglary, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Valades-Gonzalez was charged with burglary related to incidents at Bobby’s on the Rocks and the Caseyville Inn.

The Caseyville Police Department emphasized that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The department credited the arrests to persistent investigation and interagency cooperation.