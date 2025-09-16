CASEYVILLE — Jacob A. Brewer, 39, of Freeburg, has been taken into custody following a confrontation with Caseyville police officers that occurred on Aug. 30, 2025, at a residence on Spicer Drive, according to the Caseyville Police Department.

Officers were initially responding to an unrelated incident at the Spicer Drive location on Aug. 29, 2025, when Brewer fled on foot. At that time, his identity was unknown to the officers. A subsequent investigation revealed Brewer had multiple outstanding warrants, including charges of burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and obstructing justice.

The following day, officers returned to the residence after receiving information that Brewer was staying in a shed behind the home, police said. Upon arrival, they made contact with the homeowner, who cooperated with the investigation. Officers observed a window-mounted air conditioning unit installed in the shed and attempted to communicate with Brewer, who was barricaded behind a door inside.

During the encounter, the Caseyville Police said Brewer threw several objects, including a toolbox, which struck an officer multiple times. He was also seen holding a baseball bat and continued to throw items at officers.

One officer deployed a Taser, successfully striking Brewer. Officers then entered the shed and took Brewer into custody without further incident.

On September 1, 2025, the case was presented to the Saint Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Brewer was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, in addition to being taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants.

The Caseyville Police Department’s news release noted that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

